Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $509.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

