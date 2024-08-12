Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Plans $0.05 Semi-Annual Dividend

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock opened at C$5.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.79. Madison Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 117.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

