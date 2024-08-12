Maiar DEX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $199,784.63 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $199,784.63 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010863 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,626.79 or 0.98482323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000335 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $189,854.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

