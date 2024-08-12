MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MariMed Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.18 on Thursday. MariMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.80.

Get MariMed alerts:

MariMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.