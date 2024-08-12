Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.84

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.84 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 33716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $4,676,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

