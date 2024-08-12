Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $628.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $626.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $533.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.57 by ($0.31). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

