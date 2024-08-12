Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 54,401 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.03. 13,114,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

