Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 19,377 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.45. 21,134,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,705,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

