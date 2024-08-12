Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 546,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VIG stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,796. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average is $180.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.