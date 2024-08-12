Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 1,715 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

PayPal stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,510,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,602,121. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

