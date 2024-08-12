Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 38,617 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 38,617 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $162.89. 8,541,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,415,569. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.96.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

