Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Takes $195,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFS

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.