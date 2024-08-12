Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) vs. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Head to Head Analysis

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $992.23 million 0.01 -$275.83 million ($7.80) -0.02 Himax Technologies $945.43 million 1.03 $50.62 million $0.27 20.56

Himax Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 4 6 0 0 1.60 Himax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.41, indicating a potential upside of 2,666.01%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -37.92% -390.12% -32.72% Himax Technologies 5.30% 5.66% 2.95%

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products. The company also provides automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs; advanced in-cell touch and display driver integration; large touch and display driver integration; and local dimming timing controllers, as well as active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) solutions, including AMOLED drivers, timing controllers, and touch controller ICs. In addition, it offers application specific IC services; liquid crystal on silicon and micro-electro mechanical system products; Power ICs; complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensor products; wafer level optics products; 3D sensing products; and ultralow power WiseEye smart image sensing products. The company markets its display drivers to panel manufacturers, mobile device module manufacturers, and manufacturers of end-use products. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

