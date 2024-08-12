Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

