Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Medallion Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MFIN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medallion Financial
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.