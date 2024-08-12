Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

