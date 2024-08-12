MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) PT Raised to $20.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

MLNK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 38,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,039. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MeridianLink by 32.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 680,872 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

