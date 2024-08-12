Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 5% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 5% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $76,373.28 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,175,714 coins and its circulating supply is 31,144,654 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

