Minto Apartment (MI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Minto Apartment to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
Minto Apartment Company Profile
