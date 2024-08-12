monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $253.00

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.00 and last traded at $243.00, with a volume of 641626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.70.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.00 and a 200 day moving average of $218.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.47, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in monday.com by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in monday.com by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in monday.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

