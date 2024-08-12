Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 2,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 85,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Montana Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46.
Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montana Technologies
Montana Technologies Company Profile
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Montana Technologies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.