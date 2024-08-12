Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 2,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 85,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Montana Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Montana Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

