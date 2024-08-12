Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9,000.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,000 ($115.02) and last traded at GBX 9,600 ($122.68), with a volume of 92 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,600 ($122.68).

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £374.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,265.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,674.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,736.06.

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 275 ($3.51) per share. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is currently 7,544.58%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

