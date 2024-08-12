MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $532.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

