Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MWA. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,055 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after buying an additional 974,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $14,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.