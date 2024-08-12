National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$119.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$121.00 to C$119.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

NA has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$114.54.

Shares of NA traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$114.08. 228,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$110.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$118.77.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

