Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Natural Resource Partners Price Performance
Shares of NRP stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
