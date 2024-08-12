Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NRP stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRP. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $13,890,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,785 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

