Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.91

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 280524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $543.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $387,412.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,869,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,299,524 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,151,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

