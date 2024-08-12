Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 4.3%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.01. 5,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

NYAX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.96 million, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.02.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nayax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nayax by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

