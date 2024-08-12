NEAR Protocol Price Up 15.6% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and $231.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00006738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,205,020,931 coins and its circulating supply is 1,112,384,302 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

