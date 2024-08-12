Neblio (NEBL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25,429.59

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 67.6% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $56,590.36 and approximately $25,429.59 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,418 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars.

