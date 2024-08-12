Needham & Company LLC Raises CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target to $16.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Up 7.0 %

CompoSecure stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 205.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CompoSecure by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CompoSecure by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.