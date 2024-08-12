Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Nestlé by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nestlé by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 521,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $122.22.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

