Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $636.02 and last traded at $636.02. Approximately 624,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,900,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

The company has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,218 shares of company stock worth $60,687,405. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

