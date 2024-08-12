Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,083,000. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 36,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,824,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,000. The company has a market cap of $592.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.