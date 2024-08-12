News Co. (ASX:NWS) Insider Acquires A$12,477,258.75 in Stock

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Thomson acquired 302,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$41.25 ($26.79) per share, with a total value of A$12,477,258.75 ($8,102,116.07).

News Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

