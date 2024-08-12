Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in July

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

NDGPY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

