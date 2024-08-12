NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 6,167,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 52,423,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

