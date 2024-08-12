Northeast Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

