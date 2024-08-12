Northeast Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,397 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,181. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.