Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $15.14 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.5% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,972 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.79. 2,548,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

