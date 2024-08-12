Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

