Northeast Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Target by 20.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $135.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.46.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

