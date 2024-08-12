Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.64. 729,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,803. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

