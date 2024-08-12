NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$6.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$5.04 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.89 and a twelve month high of C$7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.