NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$6.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$5.04 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.89 and a twelve month high of C$7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

(Get Free Report

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.