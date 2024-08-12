NU (NU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts expect NU to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NU Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. NU has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
