NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Down 2.6%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 1,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 42,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NuCana from $4.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NuCana Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.31) by $3.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuCana stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.57% of NuCana at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

