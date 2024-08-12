Numbers Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $715,825.96 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.36 million and approximately $715,825.96 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.03633143 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $584,953.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

