NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $12,579,600.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $13,564,800.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $13,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $14,068,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $14,667,600.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $14,287,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $14,300,400.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.1 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,758,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,825,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

