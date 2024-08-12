NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $407,506,000 after purchasing an additional 325,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $240.16. 2,298,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

