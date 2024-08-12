Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.46 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $419.06 million and $15.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.65 or 0.04466398 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00035549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05972085 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,552,439.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

