ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 63.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $67.70 on Monday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.